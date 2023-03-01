NFL scouting combine: Texans, Bears meet with relentless Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson was selected to The Associated Press All-America team released Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. plays the game with a dynamic, relentless style, chasing down quarterbacks with skill and determination.

He’s in heavy demand at the NFL scouting combine and is regarded as a top prospect for the top overall pick of the draft currently held by the Chicago Bears. Anderson has met with the Bears and also the Texans, who hold the second overall pick and the 12th overall selection.

“It was fun,” Anderson said of his meeting with Texans general manager Nick Caserio. “We just went in there and watched tape, got to know each other. I’m very excited about the Texans as well.”

To be under consideration to go first overall is significant for Anderson, a two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner for the Crimson Tide.

“I’m super excited,” Anderson said. “All the work has been good. What I bring to the table is consistency, being humble. Whatever culture I’m in, I’m going to do things the right way and I think that’s what sets me apart. It means a lot. That just shows all your hard work has been paying off and the sacrifices the blood sweat and tears to get to this moment. It’s super exciting it’s a blessing.”

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Georgia native also won the Bednarik and Lombardi awards and the Lott Trophy and was a two-time consensus All-American and Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Anderson recorded 34 1/2 career sacks, one interception, 204 tackles and one forced fumble. He had 10 sacks last season and 17 1/2 sacks in 2021.

His favorite pass rushing move: the forklift.

“I love the forklift move, I like to watch Nick Bosa a lot,” Anderson said. “I like the way he does his bull-swipe I try to implement that into my game.”

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson on what sets him apart @will_anderson28 @AgentNicoleLynn @KlutchSports praised his agent and that he plans to conduct a full workout @KPRC2 https://t.co/1GnTTUdOQP pic.twitter.com/jupI0qztgj — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 1, 2023

Anderson is represented by Houston-based agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports.

“My agency, Klutch, they do a really good of making sure we have all of the information we need and it’s good,” Anderson said.

His meeting with the Bears ran smoothly.

“It went really good,’ he said. “I went in there, watched tape. They got to know me. I got to know them. The culture is great there and I can tell they’re onto something special.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com