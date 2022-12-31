Texans rookie guard Kenyon Green: ‘It’s just like my freshman year, a lot of learning curves, a lot of growing pains, I’m excited to keep growing’

Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) walks to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

HOUSTON – Reflecting for a moment in between studying his playbook inside the Texans’ locker room, Kenyon Green applies perspective to the difficult rookie season he’s endured.

The growing pains that the 21-year-old first-round draft pick is experiencing are akin to his freshman year of college at Texas A&M. And the Texans’ starting left offensive guard is determined to apply the tough lessons he’s learned against the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

“It’s just like my freshman season of college, a lot of learning curves, a lot of just growing pains,” Green told KPRC 2. “Especially having good vets around me, staying on me, keeping me up on everything, I’m 21 years old. I’m just excited to keep growing.”

While Green, a former consensus All-American for the Aggies who was a blue-chip recruit at Atascosita High School was discussing his performance, one of those older players chimed in unprompted with his unsolicited support.

“He’s a dog, man,” Texans right tackle Tytus Howard said as Green smiled.

Learning on the job, Green returns to the starting lineup Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He missed the past two games with a sprained ankle after getting hurt against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Yes, excited to be back and be with my teammates and everything,” Green said. “It feels good to be out there moving around.”

Texans right tackle Tytus Howard is practicing, remains in concussion protocol @KPRC2 but making progress. Rookie guard Kenyon Green practicing and set to return from sprained ankle @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/CC4tiBbZHX — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 29, 2022

in 13 games and 12 starts, Green has been penalized 11 times, allowing four sacks and 38 pressures in 611 snaps. He has a 35.8 Pro Football Focus blocking grade, a 25.7 pass protection mark for the season, including a season-low 3.6 pass blocking grade against the Washington Commanders when he struggled to slow down the charge of defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Green gave up two sacks and five pressures in that loss.

Green has dealt with some of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. He’s faced most of them, including New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, with the exception of Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

“Kenyon is still a work in progress, in my mind,” Texans offensive line coach George Warhop said. “He does some really good things, and there’s some things we got to fix. We’re just working those things out. This year, he’s had the string of probably the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He’s had a test by fire. When you come out the back end of that, you’re typically better for it even though you’re going through hell in the process.

“Everybody is different. When you get players, you don’t look at one young player and compare them to the next. My deal is, ‘Hey are you doing it the way we ask? Are you trying to get it done? How are you progressing with that? ‘And he’s been doing that. He was doing really well, kind of hit some hiccups, then he got back on track. That’s just the process with a young guy.”

Between the Commanders game and giving up one sack, seven hurries and nine pressures in a loss to the Tennessee Titans, Green has had a lot of tough matchups.

“It was a good group of players, for sure,” Green said. “It helped me learn. It helped me to go through with perseverance, keeping the same even keel and making me work on my techniques, my hands, my feet. I’m excited to keep going.”

Green had his moments, especially as a run blocker, pulling and leading interference for rookie running back Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate and Pro Bowl alternate.

Signed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $15.9 million contract that includes a fifth-year club option, Green (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) was a finalist for the Lombardi award for the Aggies before declaring early for the NFL draft.

He didn’t have a full offseason, though, to prepare for his rookie year.

Green underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus last offseason. He suffered a concussion during training camp.

Now, he’s hoping to utilize this offseason to get in optimal condition from a health and conditioning standpoint.

“I’m going to use this offseason to get my body right and have a full offseason,” Green said. “I’m going to talk to my agent and staff and get a good plan and get all the potential and all the time and all of the work I can to get better this offseason.”

Green has set his ambitions on being an elite lineman, like Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, an All-Pro candidate, and Howard.

“For sure, I want to be All-Pro,” Green said. “I want to be up there with LT and Tytus. I’m trying to learn everything. I can’t wait.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com