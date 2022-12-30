Texans considering potential uniform changes

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) looks to defend during an NFL Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans are contemplating a new look.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair had acknowledged previously that the AFC South franchise is considering making uniform changes during a Reddit session.

That could include uniform colors, jersey and helmet design. The Texans’ Battle Red helmet unveiled for a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles was met with positive approval by players and with fans.

Now. the Texans are going forward with fan surveys and focus groups as well as getting feedback from current and retired players and social media.

“We have already engaged the NFL to better understand the process to formally start a fan research study and the timeline and guidelines if the fan research steered towards change,” McNair said in September. “No promises but we will challenge everything, and we won’t be afraid to evolve,” said McNair in September.

The Texans could have new uniforms by 2024 as there’s a lengthy process with the NFL before changes can be approved.

