Texans to start Tytus Howard at left guard again as Steven Nelson, Brandin Cooks return from injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – One week after the Texans switched up their offensive line because of rookie guard Kenyon Green’s sprained ankle, they’ll use the same configuration Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

Tytus Howard will remain at left guard, according to league sources, after moving over from his natural right tackle spot last week. He’ll line up next to Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil with Charlie Heck operating at right tackle. It was a successful tandem last week as running back Royce Freeman rushed for 51 yards with most of his gains earned running behind Tunsil and Howard on the left side. Freeman is expected to have a similar workload against the Titans.

The Texans are much healthier this week and get back two key veterans from injuries: wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Steven Nelson.

The Texans’ inactive players are quarterback Kyle Allen, cornerback Jacobi Francis, Green, tight end O.J. Howard and defensive end Mario Addison.

Nelson got hurt against the Dallas Cowboys and was replaced by Tremon Smith, who intercepted two passes and forced one fumble over the past two games. Now, Nelson is back from foot and knee injuries, according to league sources.

Cooks looked sharp in drills and is set to play after missing the past three games. Cooks leads the Texans with 44 receptions for 520 yards and one touchdown this season.

“No doubt, I love being out there and being out there with my guys,” Cooks said. “I’m looking forward to being out there and getting to compete.”

The 1-12-1 Texans’ final three games are all against AFC South opponents: the Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

“The way I approach it and attack it to be able to get back and be out there with my guys, I look forward to it,” Cooks said. “Especially against these opponents.”

