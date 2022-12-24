Texans place Nico Collins on injured reserve, ending his season; Jalen Pitre, Troy Hairston fined by NFL

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teamamte Nico Collins (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NASHVILLE -- Texans starting wide receiver Nico Collins’ season is over.

He was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury that has sidelined him since a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Collins has been working out on the side with trainers, but hasn’t been able to practice.

Collins has 37 catches for 481 yards and two scores on 66 targets.

A former third-round draft pick from Michigan, Collins flashed big-play potential during his second NFL season with his imposing 6-foot-4, 215-pound size and ability to make contested catches over smaller defenders.

He was limited to 10 games overall.

The Texans get veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks back from a foot injury for Saturday’s road game against the Tennessee Titans.

Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre (Stafford) was fined $21,218 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during an overtime loss last Sunday, according to a league source. Rookie fullback Troy Hairston was fined $3,963 for unnecessary roughness, too. Both are expected to appeal the fines.

The Texans activated safety Grayland Arnold from injured reserve after he recovered from a quadriceps injury.

Turner has 29 career receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.

He played collegiately at Illinois where he caught 143 career passes for 1,804 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com