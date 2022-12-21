Houston Texans’ state ‘kind of depressing’ right now

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the second half in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Hello to all of you KPRC 2 viewers and followers! This is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with your weekly Houston Texans newsletter.

Where things stand

I wish I was writing about a team that is destined for the NFL playoffs, but we all know that is not the case. In fact, they are destined for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft April 27. As I write this on Wednesday, we are 128 days out from the Texans starting from scratch once again. Kind of depressing but it is the state of the organization right now. The team was supposed to make some progress this season in the win column but that hasn’t happened through the first 13 games. The Texans currently are at rock bottom sitting at 1-12-1.

What are some positives?

Ok, you are probably saying to yourself how can we talk about positives in this season? Well, the list is short but there are a few. The running game with rookie Dameon Pierce is something to build off of. What a story Pierce has been and I hate the fact he won’t be around these final three games. He also missed this past Sunday against the Chiefs as he was put on IR dealing with a bad ankle sprain. I’m actually sad because he was only 67 yards shy of 1,000 for this season which is a big accomplished for any running back. Pierce is something to build off of going into 2023.

Another positive is the offensive line. The past three weeks it has been really good. Nice clean football, in fact. The last two games against Dallas and Kansas City where they protected well and did not allow a sack.

Lastly, this Texans defense has made big strides of late and that is credit to Lovie Smith. These guys have really clamped down and done better against the run and the pass while also putting more pressure on quarterbacks. They have also been much better in red zone defense as well.

What’s ahead?

This week the Texans head to Nashville to take on the AFC South leading the Titans who enter Saturday’s game 7-7. The Christmas Eve tilt will kick at 12 p.m. and temperatures are expected to hover between 15 to 20 degrees with a wind chill of 6. (More weather here.) The Texans have a chance to play spoiler here as the Titans have lost four straight and are barely hanging on to their lead over Jacksonville which plays on Thursday. The Jaguars are 6-8 currently and play the Titans to end the season.

The Texans will play at Tennessee then wrap up the season at home against Jacksonville New Year’s Day and on the road against the Colts on Jan. 8.

Prediction:

TITANS 24-20

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone!