New Texans WR-PR Amari Rodgers: ‘I want to earn their trust and earn some playing time’

A Houston Texans helmet with the NFL shield / logo is seen in detail from the back during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Amari Rodgers is exactly where he wants to be: inside the Texans’ locker room surrounded by new teammates and absorbing a new playbook.

Embracing his opportunity in Houston after being claimed off waivers two weeks ago from the Green Bay Packers, the former Clemson standout is eager to prove himself.

Fumbling issues led to Rodgers’ departure from the Packers, and the former third-round draft pick is intent on showing he can hold onto the football and emerge as the kind of impactful player that he was in the Atlantic Coast Conference and at the Senior Bowl all-star game.

To climb the depth chart after being inactive against the Washington Commanders, Rodgers needs to keep showing what he can do in practice and give the coaches enough confidence to put him on the field in a game.

“It’s amazing,” Rodgers said. “That’s what I wanted is a fresh start, to come into the building where they don’t know anything about me and just show them and prove my worth and earn their trust and earn some playing time.”

The 1-8-1 Texans are firmly on pace to earn the top overall pick of the draft, and they also own the top priority on the waiver wire. Texans general manager Nick Caserio has utilized that roster-building edge in recent weeks, claiming Rodgers and former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin.

By acquiring Rodgers, the Texans added his four-year, $4.899 million rookie contract that included a $923,561 signing bonus paid by the Packers.

Rodgers (5-foot-9, 215 pounds) has eight career receptions for 95 yards and 11 rushing yards with 626 return yards on special teams.

With cornerback Desmond King, the Texans’ regular punt returner, starting outside with Derek Stingley Jr. out with a hamstring injury. perhaps Rodgers could get into the mix on special teams.

“Roster improvement is going to be an everyday thing as Nick and Lovie (Smith) make decisions,” Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross said. “Ever since coming out of Clemson, watching him at the Senior Bowl, being about to stop, start and shake, those are things you look at as far as a returner goes.

“Just remember him, the ability to get in and out of his breaks with quickness and sudden movements. Played against him as well. He’s a challenge and hopefully brings that here.”

Rodgers had four catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets in 10 games for Green Bay this season before being waived. He also had five fumbled returns in 10 games with two lost, leading to his release after struggling in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Exactly,” Rodgers said when asked how much he’s working on ball security. “I just want to show who Amari Rodgers is. I feel like I didn’t show everybody who Amari Rodgers is in Green Bay, the player that I can be. I feel like now I’m going to be able to do that.”

Rodgers was a three-year starter for Clemson and a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. At Clemson, he caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season.

“Just versatility as a returner, being a punt returner who can block on offense and versatility as a slot or outside receiver,” Rodgers said. “You can put me in the backfield. Just being that Swiss Army knife. I played with a lot of professionals in Green Bay. I took in a lot as far as reading coverages. There’s a lot I took with me from Green Bay.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com