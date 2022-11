FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 28, 2021: DAngelo Ross #39 of the New England Patriots walks onto the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former New England Patriots defensive back D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.

He has also played for the Miami Dolphins and the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL.

He played collegiately at New Mexico.

Ross has run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds. He had 57 tackles and one interception as a senior.

He was cut by the Dolphins in September.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com