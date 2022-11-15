Texans awarded running back Eno Benjamin off waivers from Cardinals, cut Isaac Yiadom

(Ross D. Franklin, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

HOUSTON – The Texans have a new running back on their 53-man roster.

They were awarded former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin off waivers, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

They released cornerback Isaac Yiadom, according to a league source. They also signed wide receiver Alex Bachman and safety Will Redmond to the practice squad and cut wide receiver Michael Young, according to sources.

A former seventh-round draft pick from Arizona State, Benjamin started when starter James Conner was injured. He rushed for 92 yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints and averaged 4.3 yards per run for the season.

When his role was reduced after Conner returned, appearing in one snap against the Los Angeles Rams, Benjamin reportedly became upset.

Benjamin is a capable runner who started three games in place of Conner.

Benjamin has rushed for 299 yards on 70 carries and scored two touchdowns this season.

Benjamin (5-foot-9, 207 pounds) could provide a good change of pace behind starting running back Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

He has rushed for 417 career yards and three touchdowns, catching 30 passes for 226 yards.

Yiadom is a former Denver Broncos third-round draft pick who played for the Green Bay Packers last season. He played in three games this season for the Texans.

He was traded to the New York Giants for a 2021 seventh-round pick in 2020. He started 10 games for the Giants before being traded to the Packers for cornerback Josh Jackson last year. Yiadom was replaced as the starter for cornerback Rasul Douglas.

He has 119 career tackles and 1 interception. Yiadom (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com