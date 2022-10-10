65º

Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Major League baseball announced the times for the first two Houston Astros playoff games.

The Astros will host the division rival Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series Tuesday and Thursday for games 1 and 2, will play game 3 in Seattle along with an if necessary game 4. If the series goes the distance, it’ll come back to Houston.

GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park

GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park

GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park

GAME 4 (if necessary) - Sunday, October 16 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park

GAME 5 (if necessary) - Monday, October 17 - TBD - TBS - Minute Maid Park

