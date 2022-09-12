Houston Texans sign Royce Freeman to practice squad

This is a photo of Royce Freeman of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed veteran running back Royce Freeman to their practice squad.

Freeman was signed to a one-year, $1.187 million contract this offseason. The deal has a $152,500 signing bonus, $1.047 million guaranteed, $1.035 million salary with $895,00 fully guaranteed.

Freeman in seven games rushed for 92 yards on 35 carries last season for the Texans. He also caught seven passes for 62 yards.

The Denver Broncos selected Freeman in the third round in 2018, recording 593 yards from scrimmage in his first season and 752 yards in his second season.

With the Carolina Panthers, he rushed for 77 yards on 21 carries before he was waived and joined the Texans.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com