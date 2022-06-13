Bellaire hoops star Jacolb Cole commits to Oklahoma

Former Bellaire Cardinal basketball star Jacolb Cole announced his commitment to play college basketball at Oklahoma Saturday.

Cole will play his senior year at Link Academy in Branson, but grew up in the Bellaire area and played three years of high school basketball for the Cardinals.

He was a fast riser after his sophomore year, breaking into the top 100 of national rankings as a 4-star recruit and nearly making Team USA’s 16-Under squad.

Cole decided to go with Oklahoma over offers from Houston, Lousiana State University, Georgia, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more.