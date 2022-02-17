Canada takes down U.S., reclaims Olympic hockey gold

Canada is on top of the women's hockey world again after taking down the U.S. in the gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Just about every true hockey fan predicted the United States and Canada would meet in the women's hockey gold medal game again at the 2022 Winter Olympics. And as fate would have it, that's exactly what the world got. The two fierce rivals faced off for the title for the sixth time in the last seven Olympics late Wednesday night, and after falling to the U.S. in the gold medal game in PyeongChang, the Canadians reclaimed the gold in Beijing with a 3-2 victory over the Americans.

Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin was a force throughout the final. She netted two goals and added an assist in the tilt, giving her 17 total points through seven games in Beijing.

With her pair of goals, Poulin became the first player in Olympic history, male or female, to score in four gold medal games.

Poulin is the top women's hockey player in the world, and she played like it against the Americans.

The Canadians came out fast and furious to start the tilt. After an early goal from Natalie Spooner was taken off the board due to an offside call, Sarah Nurse broke the ice at the 7:50 mark of the first period with a redirection of a Claire Thompson point shot off the draw. Poulin then doubled her squad's lead late in the frame with her first marker, capitalizing on a U.S. defensive-zone turnover and beating American goaltender Alex Cavallini, who appeared to have lost track of the puck.

Poulin later netted her second goal of the game in the middle period after burying a juicy rebound off of Cavallini, putting the U.S. in a 3-0 hole.

The Americans finally scored their first goal of the game late in the second period when Hilary Knight (who else?) slid a rebound past Canada netminder Ann-Renee Desbiens on a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush. Knight's tally briefly swung momentum in the U.S.'s favor, but the temporary shot of adrenaline wasn't enough to narrow the gap.

Amanda Kessel got the U.S. within one goal of Canada with a garbage-time tally in the game's waning seconds, but at that point it was too little too late. The Canadians drained the last 12 second of the game with ease, and the celebration soon followed.

With this victory, the Canadians now have five of the seven gold medals awarded for women's hockey at the Olympics.

Canada is back on top of the women's hockey world, and the U.S. is going back to the drawing board as veterans Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Brianna Decker consider their Olympic futures.