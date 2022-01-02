USA Hockey announces 2022 women’s Olympic roster

Kendall Coyne, Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Cayla Barnes highlight the players selected to the U.S. women's hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. women's hockey roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics is here.

USA Hockey revealed the roster during the second intermission of Saturday night's NHL Winter Classic matchup between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. The official roster is as follows:

Forwards

Abbey Murphy

Abby Roque

Alex Carpenter

Amanda Kessel

Brianna Decker

Dani Cameranesi

Grace Zumwinkle

Hannah Brandt

Hayley Scamurra

Hilary Knight

Jesse Compher

Kelly Pannek

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Defense

Caroline Harvey

Cayla Barnes

Jincy Dunne

Lee Stecklein

Megan Bozek

Megan Keller

Savannah Harmon

Goalies

Alex Cavallini

Maddie Rooney

Nicole Hensley

"We've worked through a comprehensive evaluation process that has led us to this 23-player roster," women's Olympic head coach Joel Johnson said. "This team has great veteran leadership, in combination with an infusion of younger talent. The skill, focus and energy they bring to the ice will serve us well as we head to Beijing with our sights set on bringing home gold."

Of the players selected to this year's roster, 13 served as key contributors for the U.S. during their gold medal-winning run at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018 — Barnes, Brandt, Cameranesi, Cavallini, Coyne Schofield, Decker, Hensley, Keller, Kessel, Knight, Pannek, Rooney and Stecklein. Rooney, of course, made the game-winning shootout save against Canada to win the U.S. women their first Olympic title since 1998.

Several names on the 2022 Olympic roster immediately jump out. Knight, 32, is a three-time Olympic medalist and will compete in her fourth Olympics this coming February. She's won gold a whopping eight times at the World Championships, alongside a trio of silver medals at the Worlds. Meanwhile, Coyne Schofield, Decker, Kessel and Stecklein will all be making their third Olympic appearance.

Roque, set to make her Olympic debut, serves as one of Team USA's top newcomers. The 24-year-old helped guide the University of Wisconsin to a national championship in 2019 and finished her collegiate career with 56 goals and 170 points in 155 games. Dunne will also be a first-time Olympian. Dunne captained Ohio State University's squad for two years and logged 17 goals and 99 total points in 147 games as a Buckeye.

The U.S. women are scheduled to play their first game at the Olympics on February 3 at 8:10 a.m. ET.