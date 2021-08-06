Liu Shiying wins gold medal in javelin on first throw of evening

EVENT RESULTS

Each of the 12 women competing in the women’s javelin final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Friday had up to six potential attempts to get the furthest throw. China’s Liu Shiying, evidently, only needed one.

In her first throw – the first throw of the evening, at that – the 27-year-old threw a season-best 66.34 meters, which remained the distance to beat for the remainder of the competition.

Maria Andrejczyk of Poland came closest on her second attempt of 64.61 meters to take silver, while Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber made it onto the podium with a bronze-medal winning throw of 64.56 meters in her sixth attempt.

Maggie Malone, the first athlete to represent the U.S. in the women’s javelin throw final, finished 10th with a throw of 59.82 meters.