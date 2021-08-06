Great Britain overcomes blown lead to win bronze over India

Hollie Pearne-Webb of Team Great Britain celebrates scoring their third goal with Sarah Robertson and Isabelle Petter during the Women's Bronze medal match between Great Britain and India on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan

It's not gold, but the defending women's field hockey Olympic champions are happy to collect a bronze medal with a 4-3 win over India on Thursday.

India was trying to win a medal for the first time, but instead joins a fourth-place finish in 1980 as the country's best performance in women's field hockey.

GB also won bronze at London 2012 and followed it up by taking gold in Rio.

Thursday's match was a particularly tense affair even given the stakes, the British taking a 2-0 lead and India answering with a trio of goals.

Two of those came from Gurjit Kaur, India's leading scorer.

Hollie Pearne-Webb tied the score five minutes into the third quarter to set the stage for a grandstand finish.

Grace Balsdon put a vicious long distance, ankle-height shot five-hole (nutmeg?) to put Team GB on top three minutes into the fourth.