Decathlon tracker: Live updates, results, highlights from each event

Follow along with results and highlights from each event as the decathlon unfolds in Tokyo.

Event #1 - 100m

EVENT RESULTS

Canada's Damian Warner, the Rio 2016 bronze medalist and owner of the fifth-best decathlon score of all time, got off to a flying start in Tokyo with a time of 10.12 in the 100m, good enough for 1066 points and the early lead.

Warner won Heat 3, which also included the four next fastest times of the three-heat event. Australia's Ashley Moloney finished second to Warner in 10.34, worth 1013 points. No other athlete eclipsed the four-digit mark in the first of 10 events.

Kevin Mayer, the decathlon world record holder from France, finished second in Heat 1 in 10.68, ninth fastest overall. He has fought knee and Achilles injuries over the past two years which have sapped some of his explosiveness.