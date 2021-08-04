Australian Matthew Glaetzer withdrawn from track sprint

IZU, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Matthew Richardson, Nathan Hart and Matthew Glaetzer of Team Australia sprint during the Mens team sprint first round, heat 2 of the Track Cycling on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 03, 2021 in Izu, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

IZU, Japan - Australian track cyclist Matthew Glaetzer has withdrawn from Wednesday's individual sprint and been replaced by Matthew Richardson, Olympic organizers said on Wednesday.

No details were given other than to say the 28-year-old could not race for medical reasons.

Glaetzer is a former world champion in the sprint and finished in fourth place at the Rio Olympics.

Glaetzer was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October and returned to action a few months later, after surgery, before continuing to receive radiotherapy treatment into 2020.

He rode in the men's team sprint on Tuesday when the Australians finished fourth.