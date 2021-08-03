Team USA wrestlers Miracle, Stefanowicz, Sancho out in 1/8 finals

USA's Kayla Colleen Kiyoko Miracle (blue) wrestles China's Long Jia in their women's freestyle 62kg wrestling early round match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.

The 1/8 finals were not kind to Americans as wrestling hit Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Kayla Miracle, Alejandro Sancho, and John Stefanowicz all could not find a win in their first matches in Japan and will go home without an individual medal.

Miracle, the 25-year-old two-time U.S. Open champion, lost a tight match against China's Long Jia in the women's 62kg class.

Two male U.S. military members also lost.

Sancho, an army specialist, was beaten 10-4 by Artem Surkov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the Greco-Roman 67kg class.

And Stefanowicz, a Marine, fell to Croatia's Ivan Huklek 5-3.