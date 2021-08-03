Here is how people are congratulating Simone Biles on her comeback medal

After pulling out of multiple events due to mental health reasons, Simone Biles made a major comeback during the balance beam competition.

The American gymnastics superstar earned her seventh Olympic medal and second in Tokyo with a third-place finish in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to deal with a mental block that prevented her from twisting while performing.

“This definitely feels sweeter than Rio’s bronze medal on beam because I did a good beam routine,” she said.

People took to social media to cheer Biles on and congratulate her on the big win. Here is what some of them are saying:

SIMONE👏🏾 BILES👏🏾 *all the applause* So awesome to see you back up there! You have so much to be proud of! Your resilience is so inspiring! ♥️ @Simone_Biles 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Simone Manuel (@swimone) August 3, 2021

Don’t let others define you. You define yourself.



On her own terms, @Simone_Biles returned and earned Olympic bronze.



Terrific to see you back out there, Simone.



Rooting for you, always. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/UMnOLVLH6H — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 3, 2021

simone biles is an absolute QUEEN — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) August 3, 2021

proud is an understatement

you did that, I love ya so much💕. I literally bald my eyes out cause I am so happy for you! pic.twitter.com/CahUwef3zh — Jordan Chiles (@ChilesJordan) August 3, 2021

Proud is an understatement. Simone Biles may be adding another medal to her Olympic collection, but what’s even more special is the way that she set a boundary for herself on the world stage. No medal is worth your physical or mental health. This one she did for herself 🤍 pic.twitter.com/VMAes63ZdA — All Things Gymnastics Podcast (@AllThingsGymPod) August 3, 2021

Simone Biles has often said the bronze she won on beam in Rio is the one she's proudest of.



Well ... now she's got two. And I imagine this one might even carry more weight than the first. — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) August 3, 2021

The whole world is proud of you @Simone_Biles. A bronze in Rio that you didn’t feel was celebrated but this bronze will probably mean more than any medal before. You’re an incredible human on and off the competition floor. Congratulations 👑 keep being you !! pic.twitter.com/aKT6d8JAv9 — Becky Downie (@Bdownie) August 3, 2021

Simone, you have thrilled us with out-of-this-world gymnastics and made us smile, laugh, jump for joy and out of our seats, but that tough and tenacious beam routine was EVERYTHING! You should have it bronzed! Oh wait, you did! I am over-the-moon happy for you, @Simone_Biles! pic.twitter.com/tINpOiKsjd — Kathy Johnson Clarke, OLY (@kathyjohnsongym) August 3, 2021

Her 7th medal in an #OlympicGames means @Simone_Biles now most successful Olympian in US gymnastics history alongside Shannon Miller. So proud of you… congratulations!!!! pic.twitter.com/wecUS21Wy0 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 3, 2021

Making history. Always. @Simone_Biles ties the record for the most Olympic medals won by a U.S. gymnast. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/4lXZ6waUeQ — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2021

With this beam 🥉 Simone Biles 🇺🇸 has now matched Soviet gymnast Larisa Latinya in 32 medals across the Olympics and Worlds...



Making them joint the most decorated gymnasts of all time!



And she matches Shannon Miller's 🇺🇸 7 Olympic medals, but with more 🥇 — Kate McKenna (@Katemadeleine) August 3, 2021

Bronze medal for Simone Biles in the beam. Even with all her gold medal successes, that might be the most important moment in her career. Can’t imagine how difficult this week has been for her. She’s a trailblazer in more ways than one. #Olympics #SimoneBiles pic.twitter.com/IWZvv9ebux — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) August 3, 2021