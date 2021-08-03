Mostly Cloudy icon
Here is how people are congratulating Simone Biles on her comeback medal

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

After pulling out of multiple events due to mental health reasons, Simone Biles made a major comeback during the balance beam competition.

The American gymnastics superstar earned her seventh Olympic medal and second in Tokyo with a third-place finish in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to deal with a mental block that prevented her from twisting while performing.

“This definitely feels sweeter than Rio’s bronze medal on beam because I did a good beam routine,” she said.

People took to social media to cheer Biles on and congratulate her on the big win. Here is what some of them are saying:

