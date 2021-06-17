US Open serves up major championship with a side of 'beef'

Brooks Koepka hits from the 15th fairway during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Fans who worry golf’s image could be tarnished by the spitting match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau probably think figure skating is too rough. For the rest of us, nothing goes down better with a major championship on the menu than a side of beef.

“I don’t know if I’d call it a conflict,” Koepka, the 2017 and 2018 champion, told reporters ahead of the U.S. Open. “We don’t like each other. There’s plenty of people you guys don’t like. I don’t see any difference.”

“It doesn’t matter to me what goes on,” DeChambeau, the 2020 champion, lobbed back. “It makes no difference to me.”

Alas, a collision is not in the cards for Thursday’s opening round over Torrey Pines’ toughened-up South course. Nor the second for that matter. In the meantime, fans shouldn’t lack for entertainment.

Ad

Among the other storylines fighting for a spot on the marquee: Local hero Phil Mickelson, 51 and coming off a PGA Championship win just last month, seeking the one major title that would complete his career Grand Slam … Jon Rahm, plucked from the lead at the Memorial after a positive COVID-19 test less than two weeks ago … Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas — aging former “young guns” seeking to burnish their major championship credentials … and a familiar cast of hopefuls still chasing their first big win — Xander Schauffle, Tony Finau, and Patrick Cantlay.

In keeping with U.S. Golf Association tradition, DeChambeau, as defending champion, will play Rounds 1 and 2 alongside Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci. Koepka goes off with the fellow former PGA champions Collin Morikawa and Thomas.

But if Koepka and DeChambeau do wind up playing together on the weekend, chances are good it will be somewhere near the top of the leaderboard. The prospect of two of the game’s biggest hitters going mano-a-mano — not really; it’s still golf — was so intriguing that fellow pro and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland practically volunteered for the third spot in the group.

Ad

Woodland spoke up after a rumor made the rounds that the USGA was considering launching a new tradition — or simply trying to make a fast buck — by pairing the last three U.S. Open winners for the first two rounds.

Ad