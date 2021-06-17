D-backs match MLB record with 22nd straight road loss

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey hits a three-run home run in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO – Hours before first pitch, many of the Arizona Diamondbacks were busy working in an outdoor weight room at Oracle Park as others prepared for their pregame fielding drills.

The little things aren't leading to winning results right now, which makes the constant losing all the more painful. Manager Torey Lovullo is searching for answers from his own staff as well as baseball friends everywhere who might offer something that works.

Arizona dropped its 22nd straight road game Wednesday night, matching the 1963 Mets and '43 Philadelphia Athletics for the major league record with a 13-7 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

“This is obviously nothing that we ever expected, nothing that we're proud of, and we can't reverse anything that's happened over the past 40-plus days," Lovullo said. “We've got to find a way to win a baseball game tomorrow.”

Buster Posey hit a three-run homer in a first inning that lasted 43 minutes, while Steven Duggar and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected in the fourth as San Francisco sent its NL West rival to a 13th consecutive loss overall. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores added a two-run drive in the fifth and Brandon Belt hit his ninth homer that inning.

Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani (7-2) pitched a two-hit shutout against the Nationals on June 11 and followed that with another impressive performance to win his third straight start. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits, struck out five and walked one over five innings.

Cabrera homered and Ketel Marte hit a two-run double in the D-backs' five-run sixth.

“It’s really hard because we’ve been working hard every day,” third baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera said. “I feel bad for me and my teammates because I know we’re working hard.”

