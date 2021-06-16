Hornets' LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball up against the Los Angeles Clippers during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. Balls versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday, June 16, despite his missing 21 games with a fractured wrist. Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award, which was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – LaMelo Ball thought he would become NBA Rookie of the Year long before he joined the league.

That belief became a reality Wednesday night as Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned the Charlotte Hornets point guard the honor despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.

Ball was the runaway winner, receiving 84 of the 99 first-place votes to beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings. Edwards received the other 15 first-place votes. The award was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.

“Honestly, way before the league when I was playing basketball and they were talking about the NBA stuff, that is when I knew when I'm a rookie that is one of the accomplishments I can get,” Ball said.

His teammates took to social media to congratulate him with Gordon Hayward tweeting “Rookie of the year, and well deserved. Huge congrats @MELOD1P ! Can’t wait to get out on the court with you again. Just the beginning!”

The 6-foot-7 Ball was selected third overall in 2020 after playing professional ball in Lithuania and Australia.

He led all rookies with averages of 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was third with 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

He made an immediate impact with the Hornets, becoming the youngest player in the NBA history to have a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in just his 10th career game on Jan. 9 against the Atlanta Hawks.

