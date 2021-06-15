MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls

FILE - A Colorado Rockies pitcher shows his grip to a teammate during a spring training baseball workout in Scottsdale, Ariz., in this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo. Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21. The commissioners office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday, June 15, 2021, that major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers dont request inspections. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW YORK – Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21.

The commissioner’s office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday that major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don’t request inspections.

While suspensions would be with pay, repeat offenders would receive progressive discipline, and teams and club employees would be subject to discipline for failure to comply.

“After an extensive process of repeated warnings without effect, gathering information from current and former players and others across the sport, two months of comprehensive data collection, listening to our fans and thoughtful deliberation, I have determined that new enforcement of foreign substances is needed to level the playing field," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“I understand there’s a history of foreign substances being used on the ball, but what we are seeing today is objectively far different, with much tackier substances being used more frequently than ever before. It has become clear that the use of foreign substance has generally morphed from trying to get a better grip on the ball into something else — an unfair competitive advantage that is creating a lack of action and an uneven playing field.”

The last pitchers suspended for using foreign substances were Baltimore's Brian Matusz and Milwaukee's Will Smith for eight games each in May 2015. Both appealed, and Smith's penalty was cut to six games while Matusz's ban was upheld.

The perception of an increased use of foreign substances, tied to a drop in offense, is viewed as the largest instance of widespread cheating in baseball since the rise of steroids, which ended in the adoption of random drug-testing with penalties ahead of the 2004 season.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, singled out by Minnesota Josh Donaldson for a drop in spin rate in a June 3 start, dodged a question last week about whether he had ever used a Spider Tack, a sticky substance designed for use by Strongman competitors.

