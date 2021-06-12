Star dog handler hurt in wreck en route to Westminster show

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, handler Bill McFadden poses for photos with Flynn, a bichon frise, after Flynn won best in show during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. McFadden, who has guided two Westminster winners, was rear-ended and injured while driving a van full of dogs cross-country to the show, his wife and fellow star handler, Taffe McFadden, said Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – The road to this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show passed through a pandemic and a major change of date and venue. For one of the nation's best known dog handlers, the road also proved dangerous.

Bill McFadden, who has guided two Westminster winners, was rear-ended and injured while driving a van full of dogs cross-country to the show, his wife and fellow star handler, Taffe McFadden, said Saturday. He was hospitalized for a time after the crash Tuesday in Wyoming and is now recuperating at home in Acampo, California, she said. He will be off the show trail for a while.

Despite the shock and worry, “I'm really glad to be here. I wish my husband was with me,” Taffe McFadden said as she and the couple’s assistants readied their canine charges. “It's a highly coveted dog show to be at, and for them to work this hard to make it happen is pretty awesome.”

The Westminster show moved from New York City to a suburban estate, and from February to June, so it could be held outdoors as a pandemic precaution; organizers also closed the show to the public. Judging began Saturday toward the best in show prize, which will be awarded Sunday night.

Four of the seven finalists get chosen Saturday night. Semifinalists include Bono, a Havanese that made the finals last year and is handled by Taffe McFadden.

The McFaddens are one of the sport's power couples. Bill McFadden handled a bichon frise named Flynn to best in show at Westminster in 2018 and took Mick the Kerry blue terrier to the title in 2003. His wife said he was checking in constantly Saturday on the goings-on at the first Westminster he has missed in years.

She said a truck plowed into Bill McFadden's van while it was stopped in a road construction zone in Laramie, Wyoming. Messages were left Saturday with local law enforcement agencies about the crash.

The 10 dogs aboard weren’t injured, his wife said, but a veterinary chiropractor was working with them Saturday in case of any aches.

