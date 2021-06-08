Astros, Houston Methodist team up to provide free vaccinations

All 2,600 new appointments taken; Minute Maid Park to again serve as vaccine megasite this weekend

The Astros and Houston Methodist are partnering to provide Houstonians the chance to get the COVID vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

Here are the details:

When: June 15, 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Where: Union Station Lobby, Minute Maid Park

People 12 years of age and older. Those under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian so that they can sign a release.

Vaccine: First- or Second-dose Pfizer Vaccine.

Miscellaneous: Ticketed and Non-ticketed Fans are welcome to participate. Ticketed fans may enter through the Atrium. Non-ticketed fans can enter Union Station from Crawford St. Fans who get vaccinated will get the choice of two tickets to the game on June 15 or to one of the three Orioles games (June 28-30) as well as a 2017 World Series Champs Replica Ring. Vaccines are free and insurance is not required.