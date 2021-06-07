AP Interview: Scott says final score on Pac-12 tenure TBD

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott speaks during the Pac-12 NCAA college basketball media day in San Francisco. Scott's volatile 11-year tenure as Pac-12 commissioner is in its final month. The conference announced in January he would be stepping down June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

Larry Scott's volatile 11-year tenure as Pac-12 commissioner is in its final month. The conference announced in January he would be stepping down June 30.

He came to the then-Pac-10 from the Women's Tennis Association as an outsider to college sports and led a vital transformation of the conference with expansion from 10 to 12 members and a record-setting, billion-dollar media rights deal.

But the Pac-12 also struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five conference peers in high-profile sports — most notably football —- and in revenue generation for its members during Scott's time. He has also been criticized for being out of touch with campus-level administrators and fans. During his time in the conference, there have been 28 full-time athletic directors at the 12 member schools, with each having at least two.

Scott spoke to The Associated Press on Monday in a 25-minute telephone interview about his time with the Pac-12:

Q: When you look back on the goals laid out when you took the job, where do you see missions accomplished?

Scott: I’m proud of much of what our team's accomplished. There was a lot of alignment around a bold and innovative agenda when I arrived in 2009 and at the highest level, we’ve modernized the league, which is now operating at a much higher level than where it was before.

Highlights include a five-fold increase in revenue; significant improvements in student-athlete welfare and involvement; expansion of the conference; creation of our own media company, which is well-positioned for the future as evidenced by very high valuations we’ve received from private equity firms and interest from companies like Apple and Amazon; modernization of our championships in Las Vegas; and other things.

Q: The flip side of that is where do you see failures or goals left unaccomplished?”

