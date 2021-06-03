EURO 2020: Scotland aims to banish blight of sectarian songs

FILE - In this Wednesday Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Celtic's fans hold a huge banner at the start of the Champions League group C soccer match between Celtic and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland. Scotland's squad will include several Celtic players but not all their club's fans will be supporting the national team. Many Celtic fans in Scotland traditionally follow Ireland. It's a legacy of the religious divide that persists in Glasgow and a sectarianism between Rangers and Celtic that Scotland coach Steve Clarke has spoken out against. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

The most anticipated summer in Scottish soccer in a generation started with a public outbreak of perhaps its deepest-rooted problem.

Before Glasgow hosts two national team games at the European Championship, the city witnessed the kind of religious sectarianism that has poisoned relations between fans of Rangers and Celtic for decades.

Rangers’ runaway league success under manager Steven Gerrard stopped Celtic from winning its 10th straight title — the holy grail in Scotland — and saw fans march together in big numbers for the first time in the pandemic-hit season.

The celebrations on May 15 after Rangers completed an unbeaten season led to George Square — the area which now hosts a Euro 2020 fan zone — and were marred by anti-Catholic chants by fans who are typically drawn from the Protestant community.

“Utterly disgusted,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

“In normal times, the violence & vandalism, & the vile anti Catholic prejudice that was on display, would have been utterly unacceptable,” Sturgeon posted on her Twitter account. “But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief.”

Scottish Football Association president Rod Petrie said “those responsible … cannot be considered football fans.”

Scotland will get a chance to repair some reputational damage when it plays in its first tournament game in 23 years on June 14, hosting the Czech Republic. The Scots will then play against England in London on June 18 before hosting Croatia on June 22.

