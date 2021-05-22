Khris Middleton lifts Bucks past Heat in OT in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Khris Middleton broke a tie with a jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime and had 27 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 109-107 Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Middleton was closely guarded by Duncan Robinson on the 19-footer.

Miami's Goran Dragic had tied it with a corner 3-pointer with 20.6 seconds left in OT. After Middleton's shot, Jrue Holiday blocked a 3-point attempt from Jimmy Butler as the buzzer sounded.

Game 2 is Monday night in Milwaukee. Miami beat Milwaukee 4-1 in the second round last year and went on to reach the NBA Finals.

Butler forced overtime by making a buzzer-beating driving layup past Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose free-throw woes prevented the Bucks from putting the game away earlier.

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 18 rebounds and five assists, but was just 6 of 13 on free-throw attempts. Over the last 1:06 of regulation, Antetokounmpo was 2 of 5 from the line and had a 10-second violation that prevented him from getting another free-throw attempt.

Holiday had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who won despite shooting 5 of 31 from 3-point range. They'd never made below seven 3-pointers in a game during the regular season.

Dragic scored 25 points, Robinson had 24 and Butler added 17 for the Heat. Butler also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

