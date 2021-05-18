3-time U.S. Olympic hockey medalist Kacey Bellamy retires

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2014, file photo, Kacey Bellamy of the United States, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Sweden during the first period of the 2014 Winter Olympics women's semifinal ice hockey game in Sochi, Russia. Three-time U.S. Olympian Kacey Bellamy is retiring a month after the women's world hockey championships were postponed. Bellamy, who turned 34 in April, announced her decision Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to retire after 15 years with the U.S. women's national team.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Kacey Bellamy, a three-time Olympian who helped the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the 2018 Winter Games, announced her retirement Tuesday.

Bellamy, who turned 34 in April, was a 15-year veteran with the U.S. women's national team.

“Hockey has given me the most incredible memories, and as tough of a decision that this is, I know in my heart it is right,” Bellamy said. “So I’ve decided to step away from the game and start the next chapter in my life.”

The Massachusetts native also won silver at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. The defenseman also played in nine International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championships, one of only two players to win eight gold medals. The 2020 worlds were pushed to this year and were rescheduled for May 6-16 in Nova Scotia, Canada, before local health officials scrapped plans to hold the tournament.

Kelli Stack, a longtime teammate with Bellamy, was surprised by decision with the 2022 Beijing Olympics only nine months away. She said the decision was easier for Bellamy with so much unknown because of COVID-19. Playing in tournaments means being secluded in a hotel room off the ice.

“It’s not like she’s going to be missing out on a ton of memory building with her teammates,” Stack said.

Bellamy has been a member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association since its founding in 2019, trying to strengthen women's pro options after playing in both the Canadian Women's Hockey League and the National Women's Hockey League.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, who played with Bellamy for all of her career with the U.S. national team, said not being able to play because of the pandemic has been devastating for players, especially nearing the end of their careers. Bellamy had been training as always.

