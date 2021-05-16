Mostly Cloudy icon
72º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

As regular season ends, NBA's play-in games take shape

Tim Reynolds

Associated Press

Tags: 
Sports
,
Russell Westbrook
Full Screen
1 / 2

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) gestures to the crowd after an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bring on the play-in, with the NBA's regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the postseason.

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference matchups: No. 7 Boston will host No. 8 Washington, and No. 9 Indiana host No. 10 Charlotte in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.

And the Western Conference: the seventh-seeded Lakers and LeBron James hosting No. 8 Golden State and Stephen Curry, along with No. 9 Memphis playing host to No. 10 San Antonio. Those two matchups are Wednesday.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance to play games that matter,” Curry said after the Warriors beat Memphis to clinch the eighth seed for the play-in.

James has been one of the critics of the play-in round, saying recently that the person who came up with the idea “should be fired."

And now, the play-in awaits him.

The Boston-Washington winner goes straight to the playoffs as the East’s No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 Brooklyn; the loser of that game will host the Indiana-Charlotte winner on Thursday to determine the East’s No. 8 seed and who will face top-seeded Philadelphia in Round 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.