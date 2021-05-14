Partly Cloudy icon
NFL: Masks no longer required inside or outside club facilities for fully vaccinated players and staff

The league sent out an update in light of the CDC’s guidelines

Vanessa Richardson
, KPRC

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers wears a mask after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers wears a mask after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Fully vaccinated NFL players and staff members will not be required to wear masks at the club facilities.

On Friday, the NFL sent an update to the teams alerting them of new protocols.

“Effective immediately, fully vaccinated tiered staff and players will not be required to wear masks anywhere in the club facility, either indoor or outdoors,” the statement reads in part.

It also encourages clubs to “carefully review current and local state regulations.”

Here is the statement in full:

