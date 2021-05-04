NFL draft drew 160,000 with protocols for limited attendance

Machine Gun Kelly performs at the NFL Draft Theatre at the NFL football draft Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Given that the nation remains in a pandemic, the NFL is more than satisfied with being able to attract 160,000 fans to the draft in Cleveland last week.

While those numbers pale in comparison to what the three-day draft drew in previous years in Nashville and Philadelphia, they also reflect the necessary health and safety protocols the league observed.

“We hit 160,000 across the three days,” Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, said Tuesday.

"We hit some rough weather on Thursday night but the crowd experience built. It's a testament to Browns fans and Cleveland overall. Of course the numbers are less than if we were fully beyond the pandemic, but to put it in context, it's more than in year one (2015, when the draft was moved from New York) in Grant Park in Chicago.

“This was certainly a hybrid draft as we transition out the other side of the pandemic. Last year was about representing where we all were, which was literally in our basements. This was pointing to brighter days and how you can do things together outdoors in a safe way.”

Just as in Chicago, Philadelphia and Nashville, the NFL used an iconic locale within the city, building a stage and fan complex along the shore of Lake Erie and next to the Browns' stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The views provided on television gave this draft the feel of a big event, something Americans covet as the COVID-19 threat remains.

Indeed, many sports and other entertainment genres were watching the NFL to see how things went. There was a large presence of vaccinated fans on hand — a requirement near the stage — and mandatory mask wearing elsewhere across what O'Reilly called “the broader campus.”

Ad