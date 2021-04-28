Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to throw against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, in this Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, file photo. The Carolina Panthers are trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. The person, speaking Wednesday, April 28, 2021, on condition of anonymity because neither team has announced the trade, said the Panthers are getting a sixth-round draft pick in return. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Drew Lock didn't have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the serious competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months.

Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday.

“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room," Paton said. "He’s a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations. Being familiar with Teddy from Minnesota, he’s going to compete and do everything he can to help us win.”

Paton might not be done, either.

The Broncos own the ninth overall selection Thursday night and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively.

Ad

“We’re really high on Drew,” Paton said at his pre-draft news conference last week. "I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in. He’s working hard and trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he’s becoming a better pro, but we’re still going to look at the quarterback position. I’ve said since I’ve gotten here that we want to bring in competition. That’s the goal, and we plan on doing that.”

Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago.

Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers' starter last year and struggled to win close games down the stretch. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Ad