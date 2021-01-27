Astros planning to host fans in 2021

Houston Astros fans cheer after Game 5 of the baseball World Series Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. The Astros won 7-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Astros are hoping to host fans in a limited capacity in 2021.

Nothing is finalized, but Astros personnel confirmed to KPRC that they’re estimating they will be allowed to have up to 25% capacity. However, that number is subject to change.

The last time fans were allowed at Minute Maid Park was at the 2020 College Classic, Feb. 28-March 1, 2020. Game seven of the 2019 World Series was the last Astros game with fans.

Right now, the Rockets have around 25% capacity at their home games. As has been the case with most teams allowing limited fans, the expectation is that season ticket holders would get priority.

According to MLB, the total capacity of Minute Maid Park is 40,963. 25% of that would be about 10,240 people.

This story will be updated.