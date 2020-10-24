KPRC Friday Football Frenzy Plays of the Week: Week 5

KPRC Friday Football Frenzy Plays of the Week are back.

Here are the Week 5 Plays of the Week:

Bronze Medal: Cy Creek QB Carson Purdes hits Ryan Nguyen in the end zone with Nguyen making a great diving catch.

Silver Medal: Spring Woods pulls off the trickery with Thomas Ainsworth tossing it to Isaiah McKnight, who goes for Isaiah Sutton in the end zone.

Gold Medal: Katy Tompkins running back Marquis Shoulders breaks off a winding 86 yard touchdown run.

Congratulations to all of our Week 5 medalists!