TOMORROW AT 6:30: Jeff Luhnow, Astros GM fired amid cheating scandal, tells his side of the story

Jeff Luhnow is ready to tell his side of the story.

The Houston Astros general manager who was fired after the team’s cheating during the 2017 season came to light sat down with KPRC 2′s Vanessa Richardson to discuss the sign-stealing scandal.

Below are some short previews of the interview. You can see Vanessa’s full report during our half-hour special Monday at 6:30 p.m. on KPRC 2. You’ll also be able to stream the special using the KPRC 2 app at Click2Houston.com. If you have the app installed, we’ll send an alert to your phone when the special begins.

The entire 37-minute interview will be posted on this page later Monday.