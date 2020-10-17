78ºF

Sports

Astros trying to become 2nd team to come back from 3-0 deficit

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Tags: Houston Astros, sports, MLB, baseball, Astros, Houston, Tampa Bay Rays, Florida
Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros hits a sacrifice fly allowing Michael Brantley #23 to score during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 16, 2020 in San Diego, California.
Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros hits a sacrifice fly allowing Michael Brantley #23 to score during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 16, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – In more than 100 years of baseball history, a team has taken a 3-0 lead 39 times, including the Astros' ALCS opponent, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Nearly every time, the team leading 3-0 won the series. Thirty of those times, the team leading 3-0 finished with a sweep.

Just once in MLB history has a team come back from down 3-0: the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who won one of the most historic titles in the sport’s history.

The Astros are already only the second team to even force a Game 7. On Saturday night, Houston will face a nearly impossible feat.

By the numbers

39: 3-0 leads in MLB history.

37: Total of teams that won the series after a 3-0 start

30: Total of teams that completed a sweep

9: The number of teams that extended the series

55.5%: The percentage of teams who just ended up losing the series 4-1 after winning a game

4: The number of teams who made it to Game 6 (1998 Braves, 1999 Mets, 2004 Red Sox, 2020 Astros)

2: The number of teams who made it to Game 7 (2004 Red Sox, 2020 Astros)

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.