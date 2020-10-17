Astros trying to become 2nd team to come back from 3-0 deficit

HOUSTON – In more than 100 years of baseball history, a team has taken a 3-0 lead 39 times, including the Astros' ALCS opponent, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Nearly every time, the team leading 3-0 won the series. Thirty of those times, the team leading 3-0 finished with a sweep.

Just once in MLB history has a team come back from down 3-0: the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who won one of the most historic titles in the sport’s history.

The Astros are already only the second team to even force a Game 7. On Saturday night, Houston will face a nearly impossible feat.

By the numbers

39: 3-0 leads in MLB history.

37: Total of teams that won the series after a 3-0 start

30: Total of teams that completed a sweep

9: The number of teams that extended the series

55.5%: The percentage of teams who just ended up losing the series 4-1 after winning a game

4: The number of teams who made it to Game 6 (1998 Braves, 1999 Mets, 2004 Red Sox, 2020 Astros)

2: The number of teams who made it to Game 7 (2004 Red Sox, 2020 Astros)