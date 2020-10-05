3 key stats from Sunday’s Texans loss to the Vikings

The Houston Texans have had a worst-case scenario start to the NFL season, losing all four of the team’s games to open the year. The Texans are among the worst teams in the NFL defensively, and this last loss to the Vikings was against a team that was previously 0-3.

Here are three stats that defined Sunday’s loss.

1

That’s the number of teams that have made the playoffs after an 0-4 start. The 1992 San Diego Chargers hit an 11-1 run after opening 0-4.

The 2018 Texans were able to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start, becoming one of six teams to accomplish that feat. Doing it after 0-4 is much harder - six times harder.

32nd

That’s where the Texans rank in run defense. Houston has the worst run defense in the league and has been gashed for 100+ yard performances by three out of the four primary running backs they’ve faced. The fourth is the Ravens, who shared the load among four players for 230 yards.

0, 0, 3

The Texans traded for Brandin Cooks as the direct replacement for DeAndre Hopkins. In week 4, Cooks caught 0 passes for 0 yards on 3 targets. So far this year, Cooks has 10 catches for 138 yards. Hopkins had more catches and yards in his opening game. Will Fuller has been a bright spot. Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills each have made important touchdown catches, but Cooks has been a ghost so far.