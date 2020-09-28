Up to 13,300 fans welcome at NRG on Oct 4 for Texans home game. Here’s what it will look like.

HOUSTON – NRG Stadium will host up to 13,300 fans on Sunday, Oct. 4 as the Houston Texans take on the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans announced Monday.

Seating at NRG Stadium will be approximately 20 percent of capacity, starting with the Oct. 4 match-up.

In a news release, the Houston Texans said all fans – age 10 and older -- and staff will be required to wear masks on game day, except while actively eating or drinking, and everyone will be required to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet apart beginning in the parking lot, at the entry gates and as they move about NRG Stadium. There will be no tailgating for home games at this time.

The Texans said it has worked with its landlord Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, ASM Global, CSC and Aramark to implement the rigorous protocols required by the NFL, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local officials to ensure the health and safety of all working staff and fans attending the remaining games this season.

Changes to the fan experience will include the requirement that everyone wear a mask while at NRG Park, physically distanced seating and distance markers and queue lines to enforce physical distancing at stadium entries and in concession, retail stores and restroom lines. The Stadium will also implement full mobile ticketing and cashless transactions to minimize touchpoints, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures and additional food preparation and serving safety protocols at open concession areas. Finally, there will be more than 475 hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium, and signage and other messaging will be displayed throughout the stadium and parking lots reminding fans to follow the recommended protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Texans said the decision to open NRG Stadium to fans in a reduced capacity was made after collaboration with city, county and state officials as well as the National Football League.

“The health and safety of our fans, our staff, our team and our community have been and will remain our priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Texans President Jamey Rootes. “We look forward to welcoming our home-field advantage back and resuming our cherished Texans game day traditions.”

Season ticket members that did not defer for the 2020 season have been given the option to purchase tickets for the remaining seven home games. Any tickets remaining for the seven home dates will go on sale Tuesday at noon online through Ticketmaster.com. There will be no tickets sold through the NRG Stadium Box Office. All tickets for the 2020 season will be mobile tickets only.

COVID-19 FAQs and other information will be posted on HoustonTexans.com and on all Houston Texans social platforms.