Texans will face Chiefs in front of fans

When the Texans and Chiefs kick off the NFL season on NBC prime time September 10, (you can watch it on KPRC,) it will be in front of fans.

The Chiefs announced Monday they will reduce capacity to about 22% for the home opener, which comes to less than 20,000 fans.

If Texans fans are wanting to make the trip, it may be hard to get tickets. Per the Chief’s press release:

“Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats, with the ability to purchase as many as six seats in the same pod through the online process. Fans will be required to attend with known guests sitting within their purchased pod. If any tickets remain to be sold, the purchase opportunity for Jackson County residents, followed by the public, will be communicated at a later date.”

Fans will be required to wear masks, and the Chiefs will provide commemorative masks to fans who attend the first three games.

But what about tailgating?

Per the release:

Tailgating will be allowed in the parking lot, but guests should only use the tailgate area behind their vehicle to maintain proper physical distancing between groups. Fans are encouraged to wear masks in parking areas as well.

Guests will only be allowed to tailgate with fans who have tickets within their ticket pod.

A tailgate-free zone will be provided for fans who prefer that option.

The Texans have announced their home opener against the Baltimore Ravens will be held without fans.