SEC announces new football start date, conference-only football competition

HOUSTON – The Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 football season will begin on Sept. 26, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.

The season will be comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule with the SEC Football Championship Game played on Dec. 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.

According to the SEC, this adjustment will allow the 14 members of the conference, which includes Texas A&M, Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama, to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual reintroduction of athletics. The SEC will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” Sankey said. “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”

To view the complete press release from the SEC, visit here.