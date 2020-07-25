81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Sports

How to watch and listen to the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners game on Saturday afternoon

Tags: Astros
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

RHP Lance McCullers will make his first start since 2018 after missing last season following Tommy John surgery when the Houston Astros series against the Seattle Mariners continues Saturday.

The game starts at 3:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

He’ll be opposed by Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker, who appeared in just one game last season after having Tommy John surgery in 2018.

You can watch the game on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. You can also stream it on fuboTV.

Fans can tune in to follow the game on KTRH 740 AM in English and 850 AM in Spanish.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.