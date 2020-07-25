How to watch and listen to the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners game on Saturday afternoon

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

RHP Lance McCullers will make his first start since 2018 after missing last season following Tommy John surgery when the Houston Astros series against the Seattle Mariners continues Saturday.

The game starts at 3:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

He’ll be opposed by Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker, who appeared in just one game last season after having Tommy John surgery in 2018.

You can watch the game on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. You can also stream it on fuboTV.

Fans can tune in to follow the game on KTRH 740 AM in English and 850 AM in Spanish.