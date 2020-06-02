The Latest: Unnamed Albanian player tests positive for virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

An Albanian player has tested positive for the coronavirus but the country’s soccer federation says his club will play as scheduled when the league resumes this week amid the pandemic.

The KF Bylis player was not named.

League matches in Albania will resume on Wednesday without fans in the stadiums. The matches will follow medical protocols drafted in consultation with UEFA.

Federation spokesman Andi Vrecani says “the championship is not threatened because the protocol has been set that such a player with COVID-19 is quarantined for 14 days and the team continues preparation normally.”

Play was suspended in mid-March following the country’s lockdown.

Bylis is in seventh place. The league is expected to finish by July 29 with the Albanian Cup final on Aug. 2.

