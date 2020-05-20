Former Manvel HS quarterbacks developed special bond as they finish college careers in Florida

HOUSTON – Miami quarterback D’Eriq King and Florida Gator quarterback Kyle Trask have a unique relationship.

The two QB’s attended Manvel High School where King was the starting quarterback and Trask was the back-up for the Mavericks. During King’s senior season, he broke the career Texas 6A passing touchdowns record of 117, which was held by Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray.

But Trask continued to compete, which led to the QB’s forming a lifelong friendship.

Even though King won the starting spot, he always knew Trask had what it takes to be great. King said Trask made him a better player by the intense but friendly competition on and off the field.

While King went on to become the starting quarterback at the University of Houston, Trask went on to Florida as the backup. Because of Trask’s fierce competitive nature and his ability to stay ready—in his junior year, he took over the starting quarterback position after Feleipe Franks got injured.

It was the first time he started since his freshman year of high school.

Now Trask is entering his senior season at Florida while King transferred to Miami. So Trask and King started their high school careers in Texas and will finish their college careers in the state of Florida.