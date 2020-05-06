‘It’s like the perfect story’: Houston Texans sign Houston native Auzoyah Alufohai

HOUSTON – Auzoyah Alufohai is very familiar with the Texans.

“I was born in Houston,” the defensive tackle said in an interview with KPRC 2. “I still have family there.”

Alufohai’s parents both worked in oil and gas — his mom getting her masters degree in oil and gas law from the University of Houston and his dad serving as an executive. The family moved everywhere from Nigeria to Georgia as a result of Alufohai’s father’s job. But he made several trips back to Houston every year and has family members spread throughout the city.

“My favorite (Houston) memory would be the one I tweeted about — Arian Foster signing my shirt at training camp,” said Alufohai.

The video shows a young Alufohai excited to get the autograph at Texans training camp.

Going back to the city I was born in Houston Texans baby !!!!

GODISKING❗️❗️❗️@HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/KXfmyIn7gD — Auzoyah Alufohai (@auzoyah) April 25, 2020

After going undrafted, Alufohai said Bill O’Brien’s call asking him to join the team was surreal.

“It was awesome man, they (Texans) were number one on my list if I wasn’t going to get drafted," he said.

He also says he liked the energy and “intensity” of O’Brien and first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

“It’s like the perfect story. I’m just really ecstatic to come back to my hometown and get things rolling.”