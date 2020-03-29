Houston teachers! Here’s how you can get Toro to take part in a Zoom meeting with your class this week

As schools across the Houston area continue online learning this coming week, one of the city’s most popular mascots is offering to make guest appearances for teachers.

Toro, the Houston Texans’ mascot — via his Twitter account — is offering to surprise students by making an appearance on Zoom calls.

In the Tweet below, Toro says if teachers are holding Zoom meetings, he would be happy to surprise students by attending one.

All teachers have to do is email TORO@HoustonTexans.com.