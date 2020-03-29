Houston teachers! Here’s how you can get Toro to take part in a Zoom meeting with your class this week
As schools across the Houston area continue online learning this coming week, one of the city’s most popular mascots is offering to make guest appearances for teachers.
Toro, the Houston Texans’ mascot — via his Twitter account — is offering to surprise students by making an appearance on Zoom calls.
In the Tweet below, Toro says if teachers are holding Zoom meetings, he would be happy to surprise students by attending one.
All teachers have to do is email TORO@HoustonTexans.com.
Hey teachers! Are you hosting Zoom video calls with your class? Let me surprise your students by dropping into your meeting to say hello! Email the time of your Zoom meeting, teachers name and grade level to TORO@HoustonTexans.com and I’ll surprise a few classes this week! pic.twitter.com/yYjg0wYV2u— TORO 🐃 (@TexansTORO1) March 29, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.