80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

80ºF

Sports

Houston teachers! Here’s how you can get Toro to take part in a Zoom meeting with your class this week

Tags: Texans, coronavirus
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Houston Texans mascot Toro poses before the Wild Card Round game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Houston Texans mascot Toro poses before the Wild Card Round game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

As schools across the Houston area continue online learning this coming week, one of the city’s most popular mascots is offering to make guest appearances for teachers.

Toro, the Houston Texans’ mascot — via his Twitter account — is offering to surprise students by making an appearance on Zoom calls.

In the Tweet below, Toro says if teachers are holding Zoom meetings, he would be happy to surprise students by attending one.

All teachers have to do is email TORO@HoustonTexans.com.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.