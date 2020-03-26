Here’s how you can celebrate the Astros’ Opening Day even though no games will be played

HOUSTON – Opening Day for the Houston Astros was supposed to happen this weekend. However, COVID-19 had other plans for baseball.

The home opener that was scheduled for Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels was delayed along with the 2020 baseball season due to coronavirus concerns.

But that did not stop the Astros and the rest of MLB to celebrate the start of the 2020 season.

“Houston, we know these are uncertain and unprecedented times. But we are in this together," said the Astros in a video posted on their Twitter page.

MLB announced Wednesday that they will air a series of iconic Opening Day games on Facebook Live, YouTube and on Cut4′s Twitter account, starting with Justin Verlander’s no-hitter from last season.

Astros players such as Verlander were in the spirit of Opening Day by watching his own no-hitter during his 2007 Detroit Tigers opener.

The Astros will also be doing giveaways on their Twitter in celebration of #OpeningDayAtHome. Winners could receive from gift cards to Astros merch and tickets to the first game of the season.

All day long we’ll be giving away special items!



Tune in on the hour, every hour, and RETWEET to win! #OpeningDayAtHome #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/WMius6USOF — Houston Astros (@astros) March 26, 2020

