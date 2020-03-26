This is what Justin Verlander is doing on Opening Day

HOUSTON – Getting ready to play the Los Angeles Angels at a fan packed Minute Maid Park should’ve been how Justin Verlander spent opening day, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans have changed.

Following CDC’s recommendation to cancel gatherings of more than 10 people, the MLB was forced to postpone the 2020 season which would’ve started today for the Astros.

Instead, teams are spending opening day at home.

Verlander shared a photo on his Instagram of himself with wife Kate Upton and 16-month-old daughter Genevieve watching his no-hitter from 2007 when he played on the Detriot Tigers.

In the caption, the Astros’ pitcher jokes about forcing his family to watch the stream on MLB, writing “you’ll sit here and watch and like it.”