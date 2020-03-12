University of Houston Cougars find out cancellation of AAC tournament while en route to Fort Worth

HOUSTON – Early Thursday morning, the University of Houston men’s basketball team boarded a bus on their way to the American Athletic Conference Championship Tournament in Fort Worth. As the players tucked away luggage under the bus, there were no fans, band, or students to greet them. Everyone is taking precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The players and coaches were disappointed fans wouldn’t be at the tournament after the NCAA ruled only essential staff and family members could be in the stands. However, while en route to Fort Worth, the AAC canceled the tournament. Their statement reads:

“Commissioner Mike Aresco announced this morning that the 2020 Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship, scheduled to take place March 12-15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will not be played. The decision was made in consultation with the Conference’s leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.”